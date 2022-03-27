Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022: lista de premiados por categoría

Sergio Gomez

(CNN Español) — Los Premios Oscar 2022 han otorgado un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados competían. Consulta a continuación como ha quedado la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones han obtenido en la gran noche de Hollywood.

Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar de 2022

– ‘Dune’: seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)

– ‘CODA’: tres premios premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado)

– ‘Los ojos de Tammy Faye’: dos premios (mejor maquillaje y peluquería y actriz protagonista)

– ‘Belfast’: un premio (mejor guion original)

– ‘Cruella’: un premio (mejor diseño de vestuario)

– ‘Drive My Car’: un premio (mejor película internacional)

– ‘El poder del perro’: un premio (mejor dirección)

– ‘Encanto’: un premio (mejor película de animación)

– ‘King Richard’: un premio (mejor actor protagonista)

– ‘No time to die’: un premio (mejor canción original)

– ‘Summer of Soul’: un premio (mejor largometraje documental)

– ‘West side story’: un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)

– ‘The Queen of Basketball’: un premio (mejor documental corto)

– ‘The Windshield Wiper’: un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)

– ‘The Long Goodbye’: un premio (mejor cortometraje)

Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Mejor edición de sonido

-Dune – GANADORA*

-Belfast

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor documental corto

– The Queen of Basketball – GANADOR*

– Audible

-Lead Me Home

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor cortometraje animado

-The Windshield Wiper – GANADOR*

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

Mejor cortometraje

-The Long Goodbye – GANADOR*

-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor banda sonora

-Dune – GANADORA*

-Don’t Look Up

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor montaje

-Dune – GANADORA*

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor diseño de producción

-Dune – GANADORA*

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye – GANADORA*

-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-House of Gucci

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – GANADORA*

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor fotografía

-Dune – GANADORA*

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

-Dune – GANADORA*

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor película animada

-Encanto – GANADORA*

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor actor de reparto

-Troy Kotsur, CODA – GANADOR*

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor película internacional

-Drive My Car – GANADORA*

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella – GANADORA*

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor guion original

-Belfast – GANADORA*

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

-CODA – GANADORA*

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor canción original

-“No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die – GANADORA*

-“Be Alive”, de King Richard

-“Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto

-“Down to Joy”, de Belfast

-“Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days

Mejor largometraje documental

-Summer of Soul – GANADOR*

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Riding with Fire

Mejor director

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – GANADORA*

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actor

– Will Smith, King Richard – GANADOR*

– Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

– Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

– Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – GANADORA*

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

El elenco y el equipo de “Coda” aceptan el premio a la Mejor Película por “CODA”. Crédito: ROBYN BECK/AFP a través de Getty Images

Mejor película

-Belfast

-CODA – GANADORA*

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

