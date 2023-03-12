Ganadores Premios Oscar 2023: lista completa por categorías

Luis Ernesto Quintana Barney

(CNN) — La edición 95 de los premios de la Academia se celebró este domingo. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, fue la vencedora de la noche.

Mira a continuación una lista completa de ganadores.

Mejor película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Michelle Yeoh acepta el premio a la Mejor actriz por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADOR

Mejor película internacional

All quiet on the Western Front *GANADORA

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor corto documental

“The Elephant Whisperers” *GANADOR

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” *GANADOR

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR” *GANADORA

“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película animada

“Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro” *GANADORA

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

En esta foto proporcionada por A.M.P.A.S., el director Guillermo del Toro, ganador del premio a la Mejor Película Animada por “Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro”, se ve entre bastidores durante la ceremonia el 12 de marzo de 2023 en Hollywood, California . Crédito: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. a través de Getty Images

Mejor guión adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking” *GANADORA

Mejor guión original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *GANADOR

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

El actor estadounidense Brendan Fraser acepta el Oscar al Mejor actor principal por “The Whale”. Crédito: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP vía Getty Images

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORES

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

El diseñador de producción Christian M. Goldbeck (derecha) y la decoradora de escenarios Ernestine Hipper aceptan el Oscar al Mejor Diseño de Producción por “All Quiet on the Western Front”. Crédito: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP a través de Getty Images

Mejor fotografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *GANADORA

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick” *GANADORA

Mejor corto animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *GANADOR

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye” *GANADOR

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejor banda sonora

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejores efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” *GANADOR

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor maquillaje

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale” *GANADORA

