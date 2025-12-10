Todos los videojuegos nominados en los premios The Game Awards 2025: lista completa por categorías
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
El videojuego “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo el lunes el mayor número de nominaciones para los Games Awards 2025, la ceremonia que reconoce desde 2014 a los videojuegos más populares del año.
La gala de entrega de los premios The Game Awards se realizará este jueves 11 de diciembre a las 8:00 p.m. hora de Miami en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.
“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo 12 nominaciones, entre las que se incluye mejor juego del año. Le siguieron en nominaciones los títulos “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” y “Ghost of Yōtei”, ambos con siete; “Hades II”, con seis; y “Hollow Knight: Silksong”, con cinco.
El ganador en cada una de las 29 categorías se elige por medio de “una votación combinada entre el jurado votante (90 %) y la votación del público de fans (10 %)”, dice The Game Awards en su sitio web. El público puede emitir su voto en el mismo sitio web.
Estos son todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2025:
Juego del año
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Donkey Kong Bananza”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
Mejor dirección de juego
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hades II”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor narrativa
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
- “Silent Hill F”
Mejor dirección de arte
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Christopher Larkin – “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- Darren Korb – “Hades II”
- Lorien Testard – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Toma Otowa – “Ghost of Yōtei”
- Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell – “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
Mejor diseño de sonido
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Silent Hill F”
Mejor interpretación
- Ben Starr – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Charlie Cox – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Erika Ishii – “Ghost of Yōtei”
- Jennifer English – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Konatsu Kato – “Silent Hill F”
- Troy Baker – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
Innovación en accesibilidad
- “Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”
- “Atomfall”
- “Doom: The Dark Ages”
- “EA Sports FC 26”
- “South of Midnight”
Juegos por el impacto
- “Consume Me”
- “Despelote”
- “Lost Records: Bloom & Rage”
- “South of Midnight”
- “Wanderstop”
Mejor juego en curso
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “Marvel Rivals”
- “No Man’s Sky”
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- “Baldur’s Gate 3”
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “No Man’s Sky”
Mejor juego independiente
- “Absolum”
- “Ball x Pit”
- “Blue Prince”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
Mejor debut de juego independiente
- “Blue Prince”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Despelote”
- “Dispatch”
- “Megabonk”
Mejor juego para móviles
- “Destiny: Rising”
- “Persona 5: The Phantom X”
- “Sonic Rumble”
- “Umamusume: Pretty Derby”
- “Wuthering Waves”
Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada
- “Alien: Rogue Incursion”
- “Arken Age”
- “Ghost Town”
- “Marvel’s Deadpool VR”
- “The Midnight Walk”
Mejor juego de acción
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Doom: The Dark Ages”
- “Hades II”
- “Ninja Gaiden 4”
- “Shinobi: Art of Vengeance”
Mejor acción/aventura
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor RPG
- “Avowed”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
- “Monster Hunter Wilds”
- “The Outer Worlds 2”
Mejor combate
- “2XKO”
- “Capcom Fighting Collection 2”
- “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves”
- “Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection”
- “Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage”
Mejor juego familiar
- “Donkey Kong Bananza”
- “Lego Party!”
- “Lego Voyagers”
- “Mario Kart World”
- “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor Sim/estrategia
- “Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles”
- “Jurassic World Evolution 3”
- “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII”
- “Tempest Rising”
- “The Alters”
- “Two Point Museum”
Mejor juego deportativo/carreras
- “EA Sports FC 26”
- “F1 25”
- “Mario Kart World”
- “Rematch”
- “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
Mejor juego multijugador
- “Arc Raiders”
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Elden Ring Nightreign”
- “Peak”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor adaptación
- “A Minecraft Movie”
- “Devil May Cry”
- “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”
- “The Last of Us: Season 2”
- “Until Dawn”
Juego más anticipado
- “007 First Light”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Marvel’s Wolverine”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Witcher IV”
Creador de contenido del año
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Mejor juego de esports
- “Counter-Strike 2”
- “Dota 2”
- “League of Legends”
- “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”
- “Valorant”
Mejor atleta de esports
- Brawk – Brock Somerhalder
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon
- f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto
- Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe
- MenaRD – Saul Leonardo
- Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut
Mejor equipo de esports
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – Dota 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality: Counter-Strike 2
