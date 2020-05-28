English Premier League will resume season on June 17 — reports

CNN - sports

The English Premier League season will resume without fans attending on June 17, according to multiple reports, including The Telegraph and Sky Sports.

When asked about the resumption, the Premier League would not confirm nor deny as the pre-scheduled Thursday meeting with the 20 clubs was still ongoing.

The reports also state that the June 17 fixtures would feature two matches with the four teams that have played one less game than the other 16 teams.

Arsenal would face Manchester City and Aston Villa would take on Sheffield United.

The full fixture list would commence the weekend of June 19-21. There are 92 remaining fixtures in the 2019-2020 season.

The Premier League suspended its season back on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow.