Tyson Fury confirms two-fight deal to face Anthony Joshua in heavyweight division

British world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are set to fight in 2021.

WBC champion Fury posted a video on his social media accounts saying that “the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed.”

“(A) Two-fight deal, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua next year,” added Fury.

“One problem, I’ve just got to smash Deontay Wilder’s face right in, in the next fight, and then we go into the Joshua fight next year,” said Fury, referring to his mandatory WBC heavyweight title rematch that is yet to take place.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Britain’s Sky Sports News that both fighters had agreed terms, though specific dates and venues were still to be decided.

The bout will be a potential title unification fight between WBC champ Fury and Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.