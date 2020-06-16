The first photos of Tom Brady in his Buccaneers uniform are here and they’re as jarring as you’d expect

CNN - sports

Patriot fans, you may want to look away.

Tom Brady, the former beloved quarterback of the New England team, has officially traded in the Patriots blue and white for his new colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers unveiled the first photos of Brady in his new uniform. And because one photo wasn’t enough to rub it into New England’s face, the football team revealed a total of 41 pictures — of Brady in his away and home uniforms in many different poses.

The six-time Super Bowl winner, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, signed with the Buccaneers back in March.

“Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that …you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” the 42-year-old quarterback wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Buccaneer fans and Brady’s new teammates shared their excitement at the sight of him in the uniform.

“Grew up a @TomBrady fan! Now I actually get to be his teammate! Just hold your side down bro, I got the D Block,” linebacker Devin White tweeted.

But Patriots’ fans were obviously upset at the fresh reminder that they were losing the six-time Super Bowl winner who is widely regarded as the greatest NFL quarterback in history.

“I refuse to accept Tom Brady in any other uniform. I’m delusional and I don’t care,” one Patriots fan tweeted.

The first time the world will get to see Brady donning his new threads in a game setting is on August 14 when the Bucs go against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener. The Bucs’ first prime-time appearance will be against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 8.