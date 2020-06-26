Police criticize Liverpool fans for gathering outside stadium after title win

CNN - sports

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club’s Anfield stadium after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday handed the Merseyside club its first league title since 1990.

Supporters set off flares and fireworks, singing all the while, resulting in Merseyside Police closing off roads around the stadium at approximately 11 p.m. UK time, and advising motorists to “avoid the area.”

In the UK, coronavirus restrictions are slowly being eased, and groups of up to six people can meet outside in England.

And although Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden thanked the “overwhelming majority of fans” for recognizing that “now is not the time to gather together to celebrate,” he urged fans to avoid congregating and celebrate in their “social bubble.”

“Unfortunately, as we have seen throughout the lockdown period, not everyone adhered to the regulations in place. Although the vast majority of celebrations were good natured, a large number of people chose to gather outside the stadium,” Carden said in a statement.

‘Deaths in our communities’

Liverpool’s next game is against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on July 1.

“In the days ahead, we urge supporters to do the right thing and celebrate safely with members of your household and in your social bubble. By doing this you keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbours safe.

“As we all know, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all do what we can to prevent further cases and deaths in our communities.

“We understand people will feel jubilant that Liverpool has secured the league title for the first time in 30 years, and the time will come when fans can return to Anfield to applaud the team and to celebrate their achievement.”

CNN has reached out to Liverpool for comment.

‘Major incident’

It’s not just Liverpool fans who have been criticized for massing in large groups with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

With restrictions being lifted and temperatures soaring, thousands of people flocked to beaches in the south of England in what has been declared a “major incident.”

Despite advice to stay away from the area, it was overrun with cars and sunbathers, leading to gridlock, illegal parking and anti-social behavior.

By Thursday morning, more than 40 tons of waste had been removed from the coastline, according to a statement released Thursday by local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council.

Illegally parked cars obstructed roads, and the council handed out 558 parking enforcement fines — a daily record.

Rubbish crews also suffered abuse and intimidation as they tried to remove mountains of rubbish from the seafront, according to the statement, and there have been a number of incidents involving excessive alcohol and fighting.