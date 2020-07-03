Serena Williams takes to the tennis court with daughter Olympia

CNN - sports

Sorry Venus, Serena has found a new doubles partner.

The 23-time grand slam champion took to the court with daughter Olympia, who turns three in September, as the pair sported matching purple outfits.

In photos posted on Williams’ Instagram, the pair are seen celebrating, sharing a high five and walking off court — where Olympia leaves her racket for mom to pick up.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

The coronavirus outbreak means Williams hasn’t played since February’s Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to return in August ahead of the US Open later in the month, although Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently told CNN he doubted she would play in New York if her family and daughter can’t be there with her.

Subsequently, Williams made a video announcement informing fans she would play at the US Open.

READ: Serena Williams ‘cannot wait’ to play at this year’s US Open

READ: Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker a ‘doughnut’ after being labeled a ‘rat’ by tennis great

Strict measures have been proposed by the US Tennis Association to enable the grand slam to take place, including the proposal of creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside Manhattan — where most players stay — and restricting entourage numbers to just one.

Motherhood

Williams, 38, has been open about the trials of motherhood since giving birth to her daughter in 2017.

She has recalled the “life-threatening” experience of childbirth as well as her struggle with postpartum emotions as she suffered the heaviest loss of her career.

Following defeat in the 2018 Wimbledon final, Williams said she was playing for “all moms out there.”

Another grand slam victory, the last of which she won at the 2017 Australian Open, would see Williams tie with Margaret Court’s record.