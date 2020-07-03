UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap dies ‘from Covid-19 complications’

CNN - sports

The father and trainer of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has died, the fighter’s management team confirmed on Friday in a statement sent to CNN.

Abdulmanap died in a Moscow hospital due to complications stemming from Covid-19 infection, according to the RT.com website. He was aged 57.

Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib’s manager wrote on Twitter: “Praise to Allah, who said: ‘All that is on earth will perish, but will abide forever the face of your Lord full of majesty and honor.’

“I ask Allah to bless the deceased with his mercy, and to give your believing hearts patience despite the pain and to bring us together with our loved ones in heaven.

“To Allah we belong and to Him is our return.”

Khabib said in May that Abdulmanap was in a serious condition. He had traveled back to his home in Dagestan, Russia when lockdown measures were implemented.

However, in an interview with ESPN in early June, Abdelaziz said that his situation was improving.

“Khabib is very strong, his family is very strong and his father is very strong,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s improving. He opened his eyes and he’s responding a little bit — good sign. Allah is in control.”

RT.com reported that Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He then underwent emergency bypass surgery, after which he was twice placed into a medically-induced coma.

John Kavanagh, coach of Khabib’s rival Conor McGregor, took to Twitter to send his condolences.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters.

“Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and has the longest active undefeated streak in MMA.

Describing Abdulmanap as “world-renowned mixed martial arts coach,” RT.com said Khabib’s father converted a part of their family house into a gym, which was where son learned to wrestle.