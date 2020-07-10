Champions League draw: European giants discover their fate

CNN - sports

It has been four months since a ball was last kicked in the Champions League, but now finally all the fixtures are confirmed for the remainder of the competition.

Football across the world was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and for some time it looked as though the rest of the current season might not be played at all.

However, the sport has been gradually returning and European football’s biggest teams discovered their fate for this season’s Champions League knockout stages in Friday’s draw.

The first quarterfinal sees the last-16 winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City take on the victor of Lyon and Juventus and the second offers a clash of differing styles, as RB Leipzig takes on Atletico Madrid, who knocked out holder Liverpool.

The winners of the ties between Napoli and Barcelona and Chelsea and Bayern Munich will face off in the third quarterfinal, and Champions League newcomer Atalanta will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Following the football season’s postponement, the Champions League’s final stages will return in a slightly altered format.

The second legs of the round of 16 fixtures between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Juventus and Lyon and Barcelona and Napoli still need to be played at the teams’ respective stadiums August 7-8.

However, from the quarterfinals onwards, the ties will be contested over only one leg and all matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal from August 12.

Quarterfinal draw in full

1. Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Lyon or Juventus

2. RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

3. Napoli or Barcelona vs. Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4. Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Semifinal draw