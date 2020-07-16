Pandemic can’t stop Simone Biles’ stunning aerial display

CNN - sports

Simone Biles should have been competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

The coronavirus might have forced the Olympics’ postponement, but Biles is still showcasing her remarkable repertoire of gymnastic routines.

The winner of four Olympic gold medals in Rio 2016, Biles posted a video on Twitter of herself performing a string of skills — notably a double tuck out of a double layout — that she says she hadn’t attempted since she was 13.

“It’s absolutely jaw-dropping,” said CNN Sport anchor Coy Wire.

HLN’s “Morning Express” anchor Robin Meade added: “The height on that is just beautiful. Look at you go!”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will now take place July through August of 2021.

