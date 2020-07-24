LeBron James uses media interview after first scrimmage to ‘shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor’

CNN - sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the growing number of NBA players using their media availability to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid of her Kentucky apartment in March.

“I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” James said after the Lakers’ played in a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

He is the latest NBA player to use his time with reporters to steer the conversation toward the Taylor case.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris only had one topic he would discuss on Monday during his session with the media.

“We want to make sure that (Kentucky Attorney General) Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death, and that’s all I got to say,” Harris said.

Harris said that would be his answer for every question. His availability lasted less than one minute.

James also called for arrests in the case.

“As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice,” James went on to say. “What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times, in Louisville, Kentucky. A police officer involved in her fatal shooting was fired last month, according to the police department, more than three months after Taylor’s death.

None of the officers involved in the shooting has been charged with a crime.