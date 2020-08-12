2020 Masters to take place in November without fans

CNN - sports

The 2020 Masters will take place on November 9-15 without patrons or guests in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced the decision on Wednesday, and called hosting the major without fans “deeply disappointing.”

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” Riley said in a statement.

“As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner.”

READ: The golfer who drove over 4,000 miles across the US to play in tournaments

Fans possessing coveted 2020 tickets will be guaranteed tickets to next year’s event.

The tournament is planning a return to its traditional April spot in the golf calendar come 2021.

The 2020 Masters will be the third major of the year to be held without fans on the course.

The PGA Championship took place last week in San Francisco with just a handful of stewards and media personnel joining the players and their caddies. US golfer Collin Morikawa claimed his first major victory at TPC Harding Park.

The US Open — which was postponed from June 18-21 to September 17-20 — will also be held, at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, without fans, the USGA announced last month.