Watch biker Adrian Guggemos turn an automobile museum into a stunt park
Adrian Guggemos is no stranger to daring stunts and the biker’s latest display of tricks proved no exception.
Guggemos, a freestyle and urban freeride biker, brought his skills to the Auto and Technik Museum Sinsheim in Germany.
This including performing a backflip on a supersonic Tupolev Tu-144 aircraft.
He also performed wheelies, front flips through corridors and a 17-meter-wide whip jump over an McDonnell-Douglas’ F15.
But in Guggemos’ eyes, the stunt on the aircraft was the “most special part.”
Watch the video at the top of the page see the stunts in full.
