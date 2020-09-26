Conor McGregor says his next opponent will be Manny Pacquiao

CNN - sports

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor says his next opponent will be boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

In a tweet Friday, McGregor, the former two-division UFC World Champion, said he’s “boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

ESPN reported that McGregor is in “serious talks” to fight Pacquiao, citing his manager, Audie Attar, who represents both fighters. Attar told ESPN the bout wasn’t a done deal, but the Middle East was one of a few locations being considered to host the match, which would take place in late December or early January. A weight class has not been determined, Attar said.

Additionally, Pacquiao’s aide Jayke Joson told ESPN that a portion of Pacquiao’s earnings from the match would go toward Covid-19 relief efforts in the Philippines. Pacquiao is also a Philippine senator.

McGregor expressed interest in fighting Pacquiao in Las Vegas earlier this year. He previously faced another boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in 2017, losing after a stoppage in the 10th round.

After his initial tweet Friday about facing Pacquiao, McGregor said in a second tweet, in part, “It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era.”