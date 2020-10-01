Europe’s top soccer clubs await Champions League group stage draw

CNN - sports

European soccer’s top clubs are waiting to learn who they will play in the Champions League group stages, ahead of Thursday’s draw.

This season’s competition will start again in just three weeks’ time having been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

It was only in August that Bayern Munich was lifting the trophy after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon and the reigning champion will be among the favorites to win the title again.

The 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four teams.

However, no team from the same country can play each other in the group stage.

Bayern is joined by Europa League winner Sevilla in Pot 1, along with six of the highest-ranked teams across the continent.

The remaining sides have been allocated across three other pots, depending on their UEFA rankings. Each group is comprised of a team from each pot.

The draw will take place behind closed doors in Geneva, Switzerland, with clubs able to follow along online.

The first round of group games is set to take place between October 20-21, but it’s not yet clear whether fans will be able to attend.

The draw will take place from 5 p.m. CET (12 p.m. ET).