A barefooted John Daly drained a hole-in-one at a charity golf tournament, because of course he did

A barefooted John Daly did what John Daly does this week when he delighted a group of fans by draining a hole-in-one at a charity golf tournament.

Federal Club golf professional Joshua Price just so happened to be recording at the moment when Daly, 54, stepped up to the 11th hole’s tee box in Glen Allen, Virginia, to take his swing at Monday’s Bone Frog Open to benefit fallen US Navy SEALs.

The two-time major champion confidently squared up wearing no shoes, no hat, his shirt untucked, and sent the ball headed straight for the hole about 130 yards away.

Seconds later — cheers and high fives.

Daly turned and remarked, “That makes 11 of them mother …” nearly adding on a slur but quickly catching himself.

Watch the moment:

The professional golfer revealed last month he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer. Daly announced he underwent a procedure to remove the cancer, but said there is a high probability of it returning.

“Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle,” Daly said.

Golf pro Price, who witnessed the moment, told CNN that Daly seemed to be doing well and in good spirits and the 54-year-old’s swing looked the same as it always has.

“It’s just silky smooth. The guy’s an absolute machine, it’s unbelievable,” said Price, noting that Daly was nice to everyone at the course. “Just an amazing human being.”