Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo flies to Italy after testing positive for coronavirus

CNN - sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Turin, Italy, aboard a private air ambulance, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that its star forward would be able to continue his isolation at home after his flight from Portugal was authorized by health authorities.

According to the head of Portugal’s General Health Directorate, Graça Freitas, such movement is permitted given Ronaldo, who has residency in Italy, organized and paid for his own private transport.

Ronaldo had to submit to an evaluation by health authorities before he left Portugal and sign a term of responsibility. He will be under observation and custody of Italian health officials upon his arrival in Turin.

“These are international procedures, they are quite well typified, the European Union member states are obligated to comply with them, and we comply with them for an anonymous citizen as for a known one,” Freitas told journalists at a daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in the country.

‘Well, without symptoms’

The 35-year-old Ronaldo played for Portugal against France in the Nations League on Sunday and against Spain in a friendly last week.

On Monday, he posted a photo to social media of him sharing a meal with his Portugal teammates.

Following his positive test, the Portuguese Football Federation said Ronaldo was “well, without symptoms, and in isolation.”

It also confirmed that every other player subsequently returned a negative test on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo is now set to miss his country’s next Nations League fixture against Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus’ upcoming matches which include a Serie A clash with Crotone and a Champions League group game against Dynamo Kyiv.

It comes as Juventus confirmed midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, meaning the entire team is isolating until they are tested again.

The Portuguese Football Federation and Ronaldo’s representatives were not immediately available for CNN’s request for comment.