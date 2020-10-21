‘Loyalty is hard to come by’: Mesut Ozil criticizes Arsenal after being left out of English Premier League squad

CNN - sports

Mesut Ozil says he is “deeply disappointed” after he wasn’t included in Arsenal’s English Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season.

The German is reportedly one of Arsenal’s top paid players, earning an estimated $450,000 a week. But he hasn’t played for the first team since March and has already been left out of the Europa League squad for this season by manager Mikel Arteta.

Ozil was not selected in Arsenal’s 25-man squad for the Premier League, meaning he can only play for Arsenal Under-23s until his deal expires next summer.

The 32-year-old accused the club of a lack of loyalty following his omission.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being,” Ozil said on social media.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta — we’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

“What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club.

“No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset — I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”

Arsenal did not immediately comment when contacted by CNN

Ozil signed for Arsenal in 2013 for a then club record $54.8 million in 2013. He has since gone on to play 184 Premier League games for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 54 assists. Of those 184 games, Arsenal has won 100 and lost 33.

And while he has had some success during his time in North London — three FA Cups and a Community Shield — that Premier League title has proved elusive, meaning 2004 remains the last time the club won the league.