Tributes paid to German Olympic silver medal bobsledder Richard Adjei who has died at 37

Tributes from the winter sports community have been paid to German Olympic silver medalist bobsledder Richard Adjei who has died at the age of 37.

Adjei’s death was announced by his brother, Jason, on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the post, Jason wrote: “Unfortunately Richard Adjei passed away last night (Monday, October 26) at the age of 37 in the arms of his wife and me.

“His wife gave him all the love in the world on his last journey. Part of the family could still say goodbye to him.

“Please think of his children and wife. Mourn with us in silence. He was a great athlete, dad, husband / friend, mentor and brother. He was a proud native of Düsseldorf. I am grateful to have had such a brother. Love you AJ.”

The cause of death has not been announced.

Adjei won silver in the two-man bobsled with pilot Thomas Florschütz at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

He enjoyed further success in 2011 winning gold in the four-man bobsled for Germany at the 2011 World Championships in Königssee, Germany.

Düsseldorf-born Adjei originally began his career in American Football as a linebacker playing for the Rhein Fire in NFL Europe. He was discovered as a bobsled pusher in 2007.

The German Olympic Team tweeted a photo of Adjei with the caption: “You will be missed.”

Former teammate Manuel Machata posted a tribute on Facebook, calling Adjei “a cheerful, optimistic and ambitious person who helped many people in his life and made them laugh.”

Three-time US Olympic medalist Elana Meyers-Taylor also paid tribute to Adjei on Instagram, writing: “My ally in the early days of sliding when we were both just trying to figure it out.

“I am extremely grateful to have known you and have had you in my life.”