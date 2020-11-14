New Zealand suffers shock loss to Argentina in Rugby Championship

CNN - sports

Widely regarded as one of the greatest sports teams in the world, New Zealand’s rugby union team suffered a shock 25-15 loss on Saturday as Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in its history.

New Zealand, a three-time world champion, has now suffered two successive defeats for the first time since August 2011. The All Blacks lost 24-22 to Australia last weekend in Brisbane.

“This is a big day for Argentina rugby and also for our country and people,” Argentina captain Pablo Matera told reporters after the Rugby Championship match.

