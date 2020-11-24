Goalkeeper gets married then stars in semifinal later in the day

CNN - sports

He tied the knot in the morning before later on helping his team tie down a grand final spot.

It proved to be an eventful weekend for Queensland Lions player Luke Borean, who swapped wedding tux for goalkeeper gloves to have a hand in his side’s 4-1 semifinal victory over Peninsular Power.

“It is not every day you get to bring your bride and wedding party to a game of football,” the Lions posted on social media, alongside a photo of Borean, his teammates and partner Ellen Hepburn still in her wedding dress.

The post continued: “They enjoyed the reception and then all headed out to Peninsula to watch Luke play for a spot in next week’s grand final.

“Amazing stuff and congratulations on the newly wed couple. Many happy times to you both.”

The Lions, who play in Australia’s National Premier Leagues Queensland, now face Brisbane Olympic in Saturday’s grand final.

“He turned up fairly nonchalantly at training on the Tuesday and I said I’d need him to help prepare (reserve keeper) Ryan Murphy for the match,” said Lions coach Darren Sime according to ABC News.

“He just said: ‘Ah don’t worry about that Simesy, it’s under control.’

“Obviously the club would never, ever stand in the way of a player’s wedding, you have to celebrate those moments.

“But they chose to celebrate that moment with us, which we’re really thankful for.”

The clash of dates occurred after the coronavirus pandemic extended the season.

“Everyone was pretty excited about the whole thing, something new, something strange, it doesn’t really happen that often,” Borean told 9 News Queensland about the wedding party arriving at the game.

There is, however, one more hurdle to cross for Borean and Hepburn, who is also a goalkeeper for Souths United.

“We’ve got a grand final this weekend now so we’ve put the honeymoon on hold,” he added.

Victory for the Lions at the weekend would surely help prolong the wedding celebrations.