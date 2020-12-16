Liverpool scores a late winner against Tottenham to move to top of the English Premier League

CNN - sports

Roberto Firmino scored a wonderful bullet-header in the dying moments of Wednesday’s match to stun Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 and move Liverpool to the top of the English Premier League.

With the game seemingly heading to a 1-1 draw, the Brazilian forward produced a moment of quality in the 90th minute, powerfully heading home from a corner.

Son Heung-Min had canceled out Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike in the first half and both teams had chances to take the lead before Firmino’s winner.

Although still early in the season, the result could prove pivotal in the title race, with both sides being on the same number of points ahead of kick-off.

The win moves the reigning champion three points clear of its rivals now, as it laid down a marker to the rest of the league.

