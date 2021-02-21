Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final to claim 18th grand slam title

CNN - sports

Novak Djokovic put on a masterclass in power and precision to overwhelm Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and clinch his 18th grand slam title.

The match had all the hallmarks of a classic, in particular after a stunning opening set from both men, but the Serb world No. 1 soon put his foot down and raced to a 7-5 6-2 6-2 win in less than two hours.

Victory secures a record-extending ninth Australian Open title for Djokovic, who is now just two grand slams behind the all-time record of 20 jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Based on today’s performance, there will be very few betting against him to one day equal — or perhaps even surpass — that marker.

More to follow…