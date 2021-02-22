College gymnast Margzetta Frazier had a surprise call from Janet Jackson — and it got emotional

CNN - sports

College gymnast Margzetta Frazier received the call of a lifetime after going viral with a spectacular floor routine set to some of pop star Janet Jackson’s greatest hits.

Earlier in February, the University of Californian athlete took the internet by storm and scored an impressive 9.925 out of 10 at UCLA’s meet against Brigham Young University after incorporating some choreography from Jackson’s music videos “Nasty” and “If.”

Frazier’s efforts did not go unnoticed — Jackson shared the 20-year-old athlete’s tweet of the clip, writing, “#iLuvIT.”

Jackson, 54, then surprised Frazier with a FaceTime call, which got pretty emotional.

“I would one day love to learn to tumble. And if I do, I would love for you to teach me!” the pop star told Frazier in a video of the chat Jackson shared on Twitter over the weekend.

“I did it once in the video ‘Pleasure Principle,’ and the way it was shot, people didn’t think that it was me, but it was me doing the backflip!”

During their call, Jackson –a trailblazing performer in her own right — told Frazier that her performance had moved her to tears and she felt motivated to “do better and be stronger.”

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It’s so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring,” Jackson told Frazier on the FaceTime call. “I loved it. Absolutely loved it.”

Jackson signed off by telling Frazier that she might have her work cut teaching the pop star to tumble, “I’m gonna be a mess, a hot mess!”

Wiping away tears, Frazier thanked the singer for her kind words, saying they meant “everything” to her.