Rui Patricio ‘okay’ and ‘totally conscious’ after suffering head injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said goalkeeper Rui Patricio is “totally conscious” and “going to recover” from a head injury sustained against Liverpool.

Play was suspended for over 10 minutes after Patricio collided with teammate Conor Coady late on in Monday’s game and had to be stretchered off the field.

“He’s totally conscious and he remembers what happened,” Nuno said of Portuguese international Patricio after the game.

“We have spoken already. All these situations when it’s a concussion and the head, all of us are worried. But he is okay, he’s going to recover.

“We’ve spoken to the doctor and he told me he’s going to be okay. I think he was immediately assisted well by the doctors.”

The injury occurred when Coady’s knee collided with the head of Patricio as both defended a shot from Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah, whose goal was ruled out for offside.

Patricio was replaced by John Ruddy after receiving lengthy treatment on the field.

Liverpool won the game 1-0 with a goal from former Wolves player Diogo Jota, who later sent well wishes to his countryman and former teammate.

“I think life is more important,” Jota told Sky Sports. “I hope it’s nothing too serious and I wish him obviously a speedy recovery.”

The victory, Liverpool’s second in eight Premier League games, moves the Reds up to sixth in the table while Wolves remain 13th.

In November, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez sustained a fractured skull after clashing heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

The club said last week that Jimenez has been wearing protective headgear that allows him to participate in closer contact training, although he is yet to return to competitive matches.

Jimenez was watching the game in the stands at Wolves’ Molineux stadium.