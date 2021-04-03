Baylor cruises to NCAA championship game after overpowering Houston 78-59

CNN - sports

The Baylor Bears advanced to the national championship game after cruising past the Houston Cougars 78-59 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday.

Baylor ran out to a massive 45-20 lead at halftime and held the Cougars at bay in the second half. Baylor’s Jared Butler finished with a team-high 17 points, and Davion Mitchell added 12 points.

Baylor is appearing in its first Final Four in 71 years and will play in the Championship game for the first time since 1948. Baylor has never won a national championship.

Baylor will play either UCLA or Gonzaga in the championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.