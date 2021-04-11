A day after playing a shot from the water with socks and shoes removed, Billy Horschel is back at it again

CNN - sports

The Masters is normally associated with its pristine course, the perfect foliage and the immaculate outfits.

However, for US golfer Billy Horschel, a day after playing a shot from the water with his socks and shoes removed and his trousers rolled up to his knees, Billy Horschel is back at it again at the Augusta National.

In the same creek on the same hole as Saturday’s mishap, Horschel had to make the costume adjustments in order to attempt his shot.

And although it worked out in the previous round — besides his slip — he had less luck on Sunday, mishitting his chip and eventually having to settle for a triple-bogey on the 13th hole.

‘That’s going to be a highlight that’s played on social media’

On Saturday, Horschel ruined his perfect white trousers after suffering an unfortunate slip on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, playing in a group with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, hit his second shot on the No. 13 hole into the water of Rae’s Creek.

Horschel, instead of abandoning the ball and taking a shot penalty, decided to take drastic action.

The world No. 17 removed his shoes and socks and rolled his white trousers up to his knees as to keep them dry when he went in the water.

After making the outfit change, he quickly popped up to the green to check where he was aiming. But, on his trip back down to the ball, disaster struck.

With no shoes on, Horschel’s feet slipped on the perfect grass and he slipped over completely to the delight of the watching patrons and many on social media.

He quickly hopped back up, with a big smile on his face, and amusingly asked five-time major winner Mickelson to check how dirty his white trousers were.

“I said: ‘How bad is that grass stain going to be?’ And he said: ‘There may not be one there.’ And he looked and said: ‘Yeah, there’s one there, sorry, buddy,'” Horschel said in his post-round press conference.

“Obviously that’s going to be a highlight that’s played on social media or maybe Augusta or the Masters will take it off. But I was hoping to make the putt so at least it would be something funny from it.”

To be fair to Horschel, and with muddy trousers and wet feet, he was able to gather himself and chip his submerged ball successfully up to the green, eventually two-putting to save a par.

After opening rounds of 76-71, he started the day three over and 10 shots off Justin Rose’s lead.