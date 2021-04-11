Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters, becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

CNN - sports

Hideki Matsuyama put together two brilliant closing rounds at the Augusta National to win the 2021 Masters.

The Japanese golfer finished ahead of Will Zalatoris in second to claim his first major. He shot a final round 73 to finish with a score of 10 under par, one shot ahead of the American runner-up.

The 29-year-old was bunched amongst his competitors before an hour-long weather delay on Saturday before he catapulted himself into the lead in the third round with some scintillating golf.

In the all important fourth round on Sunday, Matsuyama held off early tests from Zalatoris and a late push from Xander Schauffele, in which both players found the water, before guiding himself to victory.

In winning the famous golf tournament, Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a golf major and ended an almost four-year winless drought.

Matsuyama’s previous best was at the US Open in 2017

Matsuyama, who was No. 25 in golf’s world rankings, wasn’t one of the typical names being suggested as a potential Masters winner. After all, he hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since August of 2017.

His previous best at a major came at the US Open in 2017, when he tied second behind Brooks Koepka.

Justin Rose’s brilliant opening round stole the headlines on Thursday — but the Japanese golfer was just a few shots behind.

More to follow.