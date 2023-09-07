Miami’s latest lavish skyscraper will be courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — In Miami, a city where most of the coastal metropolis’s skyline shimmers in silver or reflects blue skies and water through glass, a fashionable newcomer will be outfitted in black and ivory, and topped with an elaborate gold crown.

Like the boning on a luxe corset, matte black steel beams will form its 90-story structure, topping out at 1,049 feet tall. Reaching the maximum allowable height set for the city by the Federal Aviation Admission, the skyscraper will tie for the city’s tallest building with other flashy forthcoming projects when it is completed in 2027, including the Waldorf Astoria Miami and Foster+Partner-designed The Towers.

The brand behind the new residential tower and 5-star hotel is familiar, too, but more for its runway shows and red-carpet appearances — the building, on 888 Brickell Avenue in Downtown Miami, marks Dolce&Gabbana’s first foray into real estate, expanding the Italian label’s influence from where you shop to where you sleep.

For residents, the fashion house’s involvement in their day-to-day living won’t just be the bones of the one-to-four-bedroom condos and or the building’s luxury amenities, but a full “curation” of everything in each of the 259 homes, explained Michael Stern, CEO and founder of the developer JDS Development Group, in a phone call.

“We’re selling fully turnkey apartments — we’re completely fitting them out and furnishing them; accessorizing down to the bathrobes and books on the bookshelf,” he explained.

The interiors, designed by Dolce&Gabbana founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, will come in three color palettes: white with Bianco Striata Marble, black with Nero Marquina Marble and gold with Giallo Imperiale Marble.

The residences include “very elaborate marbles, amazing light fixtures… and an incredibly luxurious palette,” Stern said. “There’s a lot of flexibility for people to make good choices.”

Renderings show lavish details including Venetian chandeliers and freestanding bathtubs in front of sweeping ocean views, with materials complementing the dramatic façade of the building designed by Studio Sofield, the firm that has also worked on eye-catching projects such as New York’s rail-thin Steinway Tower.

Fashion moves in

Will Dolce&Gabbana’s fashion cachet translate into desirable US real estate? The brand is certainly not the only luxury leader making similar plays in Florida, with Armani offering a private beach accessible to residents from its skyscraper, and automotive brands Bentley and Porsche, both owned by Volkswagen Group, erecting towers along the state’s coastline, too.

Drawing upon their established aesthetics and recognizable designer names, the number of fashion players opening branded hotels worldwide, meanwhile, has also spiked in recent years, including Bulgari, Versace and Roberto Cavalli.

In April, Dolce&Gabbana formally announced its entry into the sector, with additional residential and hospitality projects planned for Marbella, Spain, and the Maldives, respectively. The new buildings follow the launch of the furniture, homewares and textile line Dolce&Gabbana Casa two years ago, which will outfit each of their properties.

Alfonso Dolce, CEO of the company, explained over email that the end-goal is to become “ambassadors of ‘Made in Italy’ in the world” and to expand “the perimeter of the company’s activities with a view to an all-round lifestyle experience.”

Stern says the brand recognition from luxury labels sets a standard of hospitality and care.

“If you go into the Dolce&Gabbana showroom and get tailored for a fine suit or couture, the way they treat you, from a service perspective… we’re trying to mirror that in our in our residential experience,” he said. “I think it’s just helpful for somebody to understand because they’ve got a reference to start with.”

Residents of 888 Brickell will enjoy the usual roster of amenities offered in high-end buildings, including restaurants, bars, fitness and wellness spaces and shared offices and meeting rooms. There’s also a 4,000-square-foot pool deck with 44-foot-long pool and views spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach.

Condos will start at around $3.5 million, with the most expensive properties topping more than $35 million.

