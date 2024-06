Originally Published: 11 JUN 24 11:18 ET

By Marshall Cohen and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.

