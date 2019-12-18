John Legend forgot to tell Chrissy Teigen he invited his fellow ‘The Voice’ coaches over for a finale dinner

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen loves to entertain. But when John Legend told her he invited his fellow coaches and contestants from “The Voice” over for a last minute dinner, she hit the roof.

Teigen launched into a hilarious rant about the incident Tuesday night, taking to Twitter to tell everyone that Legend was coming home with everyone after the finale.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f—ing mad because I didn’t make a f—ing FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f— does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs,” she wrote.

Teigen explained that she’d already had a casual dinner prepared for Legend.

This last minute nonsense was all “VERY john,” she added, explaining that she’s the one who is “always in charge of doing the fun, extra s—.”

And yes, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson were all planning to come.

“if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house,” she wrote.

The couple also bickered over WhatsApp, with Teigen sharing, “Lol I’m serious I’m laughing but I’m f—ing pissed.”

Even though Legend told her that no one was expecting anything extravagant, Teigen still was upset.

“No one is going to want to come sit and have dinner. … That’s why you aren’t good at anything,” she quipped, adding that she wasn’t dressed for the occasion.

“If they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe.”

It didn’t end there.

The Cravings cookbook author also said she hoped Legend was the winner, but only because he wouldn’t be getting cake.

“If they’re all coming that means the winner is coming. I hope it’s john ONLY because I have no cake and anyone else would deserve cake. I hate him,” she wrote.

Legend did write back on Twitter, apologized for springing the dinner plans on her last minute.

“I’m working on a solution,” he tweeted. “I’m sorry for stressing you out!”

“thanks for working on it at 8pm but like everything in your life, it’s been handled,” Teigen replied, adding, “By the way his solution was ‘let’s order ice cream.'”

Teigen said on her Instagram Story that she ordered desserts from Milk Bar in Los Angeles last minute, while Legend ordered one cake from the same bakery.

“This is our life in a nutshell,” she said in a video, showing a cake with “John’s ‘Solution’ Cake” written on top in icing.

Teigen also posted the cake on Twitter, writing, “omfg I ordered like 5 milk bar cakes before john’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some f—— hero.”

By the looks of it, the night turned out just fine.