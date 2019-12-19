‘Survivor’ crowns winner of controversial 39th season

Entertainment

“Survivor: Island of the Idols” ended with contestant Tommy Sheehan named the winner of a controversial Season 39.

Sheehan was chosen over fellow contestants Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman in an 8-2-0 jury vote.

The finale also showed contestant Dan Spilo removed from the game earlier this season, following allegations of off-screen misconduct.

The show offered up an apology to contestant Kellee Kim from host Jeff Probst concerning her complaints about Spilo. Kim had accused Spilo of “inappropriate touching” while they were competing on the long-running CBS reality show. Spilo was also uninvited to the taped reunion show.

“You were right,” Probst told Kim. “You were right to speak up. You were right to step forward, despite a lot of risk, and to speak your truth, and I want to acknowledge and apologize for your pain. You didn’t ask for it, and you didn’t deserve it.”

“In the months that have passed, we’ve learned so much about what we could have and should have done instead,” Probst said continued. “And if this happened today, we would handle it much differently.”

In a statement to People this week, Spilo also apologized to Kim.

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor,” Spilo said. “After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.”

Spilo continued, “I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior. In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

Following Spilo’s ejection, the first contestant pulled from the series over an issue of conduct, former “Survivor” champs Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine appeared on the island.

After Sheehan’s argument for the win, he was awarded the title of Sole Survivor and $1 million dollars with votes from Jack Nichting, Kellee Kim, Jamal Shipman, Missy Byrd, Karishma Patel, Elaine Scott, Carbin and Beck.