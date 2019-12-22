Rihanna teases fans about her latest album with a dog bobbing its head

Entertainment

Rihanna teased fans on Instagram on Sunday by posting a video of a dog bobbing its head to the song “Jump Around” by House of Pain — and dropping a big hint about her upcoming album.

She captioned the post: “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

R9 is the title of Rihanna’s next album, which she’s been hinting at for a while now.

It’s been almost four years since she launched her last album, “Anti.” Since then, Rihanna has been busy juggling other projects, from her multimillion-dollar makeup line Fenty Beauty to her newly launched lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

Fans were happy to know that the album is finished. Her Instagram post got more than 2 million likes in the first six hours.

What is ‘R9’ about?

‘R9’ is a reference to the fact that the project will be her ninth studio album.

The Barbados native spoke to Vogue in October about her album saying “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album.”

“It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae but you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks” she said.

“Reggae always feels right to me,” she added. “It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high.

Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”