Ex-‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Entertainment

Former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, earlier this month.

The presenter pleaded not guilty to the charge of assaulting 27-year-old Burton — a former professional tennis player and model — at London’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the UK’s PA news agency reported.

Flack, 40, was charged with assault by beating on December 13 following an incident at her home in North London.

The presenter stepped down as host of the hit British reality show “Love Island” last week after she was charged with assault, and has since been replaced by Laura Whitmore.