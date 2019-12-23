Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
1 of 3
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Wood River Foothills and 4 more areas until Dec 24 at 7:00 AM
2 of 3
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
3 of 3
Entertainment
By
Published 2:49 pm

John Mayer debuts catchy Christmas song ‘CVS Bag’

John Mayer might have just released what’s bound to become a holiday classic.

The cheeky song is about the holidays and the one true companion everyone tends to have this time of year — a CVS bag.

Mayer sings: “I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight / I was hungry / It was alright, you were there / CVS bag on the table.”

Mayer performed the song in a video on Instagram, and had his own CVS bag.

He then proceeded to show his viewers what’s inside: a bag of chocolate, Q-tips, and an Applebee’s gift card.

“I wrote a song about the trustiest of companions while staying at someone else’s house for the holidays. Please enjoy “CVS Bag,” as performed last night on @currentmood. Happy Holidays!” Mayer captioned the video. “Current Mood” is the Instagram talk show Mayer started last year.

Mayer’s post already has over 600,000 views.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply