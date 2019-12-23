Santa delivers gifts to baby animals at Cincinnati Zoo

Entertainment

There were a bunch of animals on Santa’s nice list this year at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Jolly ole Saint Nick delivered Christmas presents early to some of the zoo’s newest animals, including Fiona, the zoo’s baby hippopotamus.

“Since we’re the #GreenestZooInAmerica, and the animals already have everything they need, all the gifts were made with reused materials!” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said in a press release on Monday.

In a video shared by the zoo, Santa can be seen visiting the animals and dropping off their holiday treats from the North Pole.

Fiona, who became a social media star after being birthed at the zoo in 2017, was gifted a big Christmas box that was decorated with painted lights on the outside. She’s seen in the video pushing it around her enclosure.

Lucille, the bearcat, seemed to be the most curious of the man in the red suit. At one point, she nearly climbed up onto his lap as he petted her. Santa presented her with a University of Cincinnati paper mache basketball, which is fitting since the university’s mascot is also a bearcat.

Cheetah cub Kris and her puppy pal, Remus, were gifted a paper mache toy truck and teddy bear. But the big red paper bow that was near the toys appeared to be the most prized gift. In the video, Kris is seen grabbing the bow and running off with it as Remus latches on to the end of it.

“Like a lot of kids, they enjoy the boxes more than what’s inside!” Maynard said.