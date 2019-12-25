Harvey Weinstein cases in LA are being reviewed by district attorney’s office

Entertainment

Eight cases against embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein are being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, a spokesman confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

No further details on these cases are available, according to LA District Attorney spokesman Ricardo Santiago. Santiago.

CNN has reached out to Weinstein’s attorney for comment.

Weinstein most recently appeared in a Manhattan court for a bail hearing on December 11. The hearing addressed his bail conditions in light of new bail reforms set to take effect in 2020. His attorney said he was scheduled to undergo back surgery that week.

His sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin on January 6.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013, and another woman has accused him of forcibly performing oral sex on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. Scores more women have accused him of sexual abuse, ranging from rape to harassment. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.