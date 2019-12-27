Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Dec 27 at 8:30 AM
1 of 4
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Upper Green River Basin Foothills; South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin until Dec 27 at 8:30 AM
2 of 4
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Dec 27 at 11:15 AM
3 of 4
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Upper Green River Basin Foothills; South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin until Dec 27 at 11:15 AM
4 of 4
Entertainment
By
Published 6:32 am

Chris Evans and his dog wear matching ‘Knives Out’ sweaters

Chris Evans has officially won Christmas.

The actor posted two photos on Twitter of his dog, Dodger, wearing a white cable-knit sweater, a nearly identical one to his now famous sweater from the recent throw-back murder mystery “Knives Out.”

One fan replied in the comments, “You said Im gonna give Twitter everything thy want.”

While another wrote, “Chris bless you for this picture.”

Several people said Dodger won the challenge.

Evans, thank you for giving the greatest gift of all.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply