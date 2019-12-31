Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 15
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 15
Entertainment
By
Published 6:20 pm

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked

Mariah Carey ended 2019 with an unfortunate surprise.

On New Year’s Eve, Carey’s Twitter account appeared to have been hacked — posting dozens of offensive, racist and lewd tweets, including the N-word and sexual comments about rapper Eminem.

The tweets were deleted by the evening. Some mentioned the “Chuckling Squad,” which is the same hacker collective blamed for targeting YouTubers and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the past.

CNN has called and emailed Carey’s representatives for comment.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply