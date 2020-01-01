Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 3:14 pm

A transgender character is coming to the Marvel Universe

Coming soon to a theater near you — a transgender Marvel character.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a question-and-answer session Saturday at the New York Film Academy.

A student asked if Feige if there were any plans to add more LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically transgender characters.

“Yes, absolutely yes,” Feige said. “Very soon. In a movie we’re shooting right now.”

He did not specify which movie would include the character, or when it would be released.

Feige talked at length about Marvel’s future on the Disney+ streaming service and emerging platforms like virtual reality.

He also said Marvel would strive to be diverse and inclusive. Two movies coming out this year were directed by women and some of new shows coming to the Disney+ platform also have female directors, he said.

“We have three other shows we’ve announced, we haven’t announced the players yet, but spoiler alert — two out of three of them are women,” Feige said.

“It makes for better stories. I say, when you are sitting at a table and everyone looks like you, you’re in trouble. You aren’t going to get the best story out of that.”

Feige has overseen the release of 23 Marvel movies, beginning with “Iron Man” in 2008, and has been a part of the Marvel Studios family for almost 20 years.

CNN

