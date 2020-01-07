Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Jan 07 at 7:00 AM
1 of 1
Entertainment
By
Published 12:54 am

BAFTA Film Awards 2020 nominations announced

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce were nominated for Leading Actor at the UK’s 2020 BAFTA Film Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Renee Zellweger all received nods for the category of Leading Actress.

The nominations for Best Film were 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Parasite.

The awards ceremony, which is seen as an important indicator for the Oscars, will be held on February 2.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply