BAFTA Film Awards 2020 nominations announced

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce were nominated for Leading Actor at the UK’s 2020 BAFTA Film Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Renee Zellweger all received nods for the category of Leading Actress.

The nominations for Best Film were 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Parasite.

The awards ceremony, which is seen as an important indicator for the Oscars, will be held on February 2.