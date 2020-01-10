Justin Chambers leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Entertainment

One longtime “Grey’s Anatomy” actor is making his exit from the series, stat.

Actor Justin Chambers is leaving the medical drama on which he’s starred on since it began in 2005, a representative for ABC tells CNN.

Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev, said in a statement to Deadline, “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers’ final episode aired on November 14. This, according to TVLine, signals the character will not receive a send-off episode.

It is not known how the show will handle the actor’s departure.

In recent episodes, Chambers’ character had several ongoing storylines — including a new job and a wife who possibly volunteered to take in an orphaned infant in the November 21 fall finale. Karev, however, was not around to see the latter play out, as he was said to be visiting his mother in another state.

A representative for Chambers did not immediately respond to request for further comment.

Chambers was one of few cast members who’d been on the series since its freshman season.

The only remaining original cast members are star Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

In his statement, thanked creator Shonda Rhimes, the “amazing cast and crew, both past and present” and “the fans for an extraordinary ride.”