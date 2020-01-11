Ellen Pompeo’s broken heart emoji says all we need to know about Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ exit

Entertainment

Fans of the long-running TV drama “Grey’s Anatomy” aren’t the only ones stung by the news of Justin Chambers’ departure. So, is Meredith Grey herself.

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Grey on the ABC show, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to express her grief over Chambers’ exit. The actress retweeted a Vanity Fair post reading, “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet.”

Pompeo agreed.

“Truer words have never been spoken,” she wrote, including a broken heart emoji.

Chambers played Dr. Alex Karev, a close friend of Pompeo’s character. It’s a role he’s portrayed since 2005.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Even more heartbreaking for fans: Chambers likely won’t get a send-off episode, according to TVLine. His final episode aired November 14.

Chambers’ exit also means that only three members of the original “Grey’s Anatomy” cast are left: Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.