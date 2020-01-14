Awkwafina says she’s grateful despite Oscars snub

Entertainment

Awkwafina’s “The Farewell” didn’t get any Oscars nomination love on Monday, but the multitalented star isn’t sweating it.

“‘The Farewell’ came out last January and Sundance and we really didn’t know where it would take us and to see all the attention that it’s gotten, that that feels like a win,” she said on a panel Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena. “I feel very grateful for where I am and where we’ve come.”

Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe earlier this month for her role in “The Farewell,” was on hand promoting a new television show, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” which debuts later this month on Comedy Central.

“The Farewell,” which features as predominantly Asian cast, tells the story of a young woman named Billi (Awkwafina) whose family decides to keep news of a terminal diagnosis from the family’s elder matriarch, Billi’s grandmother Nai Nai (Shuzhen Zhao).

Writer and director Lulu Wang adapted a personal story she first told on NPR’s “This American Life.”

Wang was among the directors considered to be strong contenders headed into Oscars nomination day. In the end, all the nominees were male, drawing criticism from many, including actress Issa Rae, who helped announce the nominations.

Awkwafina acknowledged the omission, but, on a separate point, said that she felt that there was cultural representation in the movies that came out this year.

“I think there’s always more work to be done, of course, and I think I’ve had a pretty exciting ride,” she said. “I can’t be more grateful to do what I love to do and to be recognized at least a little bit for that is enough. It’s great.”

“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” premieres January 22. It has already been renewed for a second season.