Jennifer Garner shows us all how to properly freak out on a rollercoaster

Entertainment

It’s ups and downs for Jennifer Garner on the set of her new movie, “Yes Day.” Literally.

The actress shared a hilarious video, complete with her own commentary, of her riding a rollercoaster at Six Flags for a scene in the upcoming movie.

“This is me on a rollercoaster called Twisted Colossus. I’m having a great time,” Garner laughs as she grips her costar Jenna Ortega’s hand. “I’m riding with Jenna Ortega who is a nervous wreck and I’m really comforting her.”

She continues: “As you can see, I call her Jenna over and over when her character’s name is Katie. I don’t really believe in being in character, I like to live in the moment. As you can see I’ve had dental work recently and I’m really pleased with the results. I don’t mind at all going upside down. As you see me saying ‘oh my God,’ I am not taking the Lord’s name in vain, I am beseeching the Lord.”

And just when you think the ride is over, she says, “Oh! I just saw that the second hill is bigger than the first.”

Garner posted the footage on Instagram, captioning it, “Shooting #YesDay at #SixFlagsMagicMountain is a dream come true. Unless you hate roller coasters. #Icried #twistedcolossus @jennaortega and @julianlerner have ice in their veins. Thank you for looking after me. I love you guys.”

“Yes Day,” based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s popular children’s book, is about parents attempting to make it through an entire day by only saying “Yes” to their children’s requests.

The movie also stars Edgar Ramírez, Ava Allan, Nat Faxon, Adam Faison and Jordan Johnson-Hinds.