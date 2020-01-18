Fascinating life of Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado is coming to Netflix with ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’

Entertainment

Walter Mercado‘s horoscopes brought “mucho, mucho amor” to households across Latin America and the US for decades.

The beloved Puerto Rican astrologer passed away in November but a documentary centered on his life is coming to Netflix soon, the company announced Friday.

Mercado appeared in TV shows and radio segments for over 30 years, defying traditional gender roles while delivering his readings with dramatic flair, dressed in heavily decorated robes or capes. About 120 million people watched him everyday, according to estimates.

But in 2007, he mysteriously vanished from the public eye.

The film “Mucho Mucho Amor,” directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, tells the story of Mercado and explores his life in recent years. After Costantini and Tabsch found him, they were invited into his home and followed Mercado as he “prepared to restore his legacy.”

The film is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week and is described as a “love letter” to Mercado.

“The filmmakers, who grew up watching him with their abuelitos, craft a film with levity and a playful spirit,” the film’s description in the Sundance website says. “Light-years ahead of his time, Walter has become a nostalgic cult icon of self-expression and positivity for the gender-fluid youth of today.”

Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez as well as TV personality Raul De Molina will appear in the film set to premiere on Netflix by the summer.

Months after his death, Mercado’s legacy lives on.

In December, El Nuevo Herald, the Spanish-language sister newspaper of The Miami Herald, surprised readers with the astrologer’s horoscopes and end-of-year rituals.

The Miami Spanish-language newspaper said Mercado sent them prior to his death.