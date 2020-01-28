The Wienermobile got pulled over in Wisconsin. The driver got a warning

Entertainment

If you ever find yourself driving a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, you should probably pay extra attention to traffic laws, because you won’t be blending in with the rest of the cars on the road.

The driver of one of Oscar Mayer’s famous Wienermobiles learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday in Wisconsin.

A deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled the Wienermobile over for failing to follow the state’s “Move Over Law,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Wisconsin law requires drivers to change lanes to move away from vehicles that are on the side of the road with their emergency lights flashing. If that’s not possible, the motorist should slow down to pass the vehicle at a safe speed.

“Failure of motorists to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Drivers can get a $249 fine and three points on their license for failing to move over.

In this case, the deputy gave the Wienermobile driver a verbal warning.