Lizzo and Harry Styles performing ‘Juice’ is all you need today

Entertainment

What’s better than Lizzo performing her hit song “Juice?” Well, Harry Styles performing with her, naturally.

The former One Direction member, whose new solo album hit No. 1 last month, showed up Thursday night at Lizzo’s Miami Beach concert.

It was quite the moment when Styles stepped up in his sweater vest to rock the mic, as evidenced by the social media frenzy it set off.

SiriusXM, which along with Pandora sponsored Lizzo’s pre-Super Bowl weekend show, tweeted some of the excitement.

Styles is a big fan of Lizzo and is more than familiar with the tune.

He covered the song during a December appearance on BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge.”

“She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure,” he said at the time. “She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

The feeling is clearly mutual.

Lizzo shared Styles’ comments about her on her official Twitter account, writing “*melts*” along with the head-exploding and happiness emojis.