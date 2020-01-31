The best travel photos of 2020 so far

Entertainment

A shepherd guides her herd during a magnificent sunset in the ancient city of Bagan in central Burma.

Camels and revels gather in the Dahna desert at Saudi Arabia’s annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.

A solitary surfer paddles across the waters of Cape Verde’s Praia de Cruz beach.

It’s a big and amazing world out there, full of spectacular destinations. And with the ongoing revolution in camera technology, there’s never been a better time to soak it all in than right now.

At its best, travel photography inspires, intrigues and informs. It sets us on armchair adventures. It can spur us to actually plan a dream trip we’ve long sought to take. Or pictures can reveal a possible new journey that captures our imagination.

These photos not only show the natural and human-made beauty of our world, but they can also give us a glimpse of other people and cultures and the beauty within the human race.

Thousands of amazing images cross our computer screens each year, and in this space we share our favorites from 2020.

So when you’re keen to see another beautiful part of the world — Mexico’s Palenque, India’s Dal Lake, Cape Verde’s Boa Vista — return here for inspiration.